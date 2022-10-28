Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,679. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.08 and its 200-day moving average is $288.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

