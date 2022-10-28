Citizens & Northern Corp Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 71,692 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 42,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 560,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.