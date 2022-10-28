Citigroup Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

