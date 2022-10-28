Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPHRF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.