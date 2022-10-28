Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $463.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.70.

Cintas stock opened at $414.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.56 and its 200 day moving average is $397.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

