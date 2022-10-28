CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

