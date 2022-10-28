CIBC Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$192.29.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$110.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a current ratio of 25.76 and a quick ratio of 25.67. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$202.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.8999993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

