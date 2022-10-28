CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

