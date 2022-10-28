CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.