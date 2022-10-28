Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$8.09 and a 12-month high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 423.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

