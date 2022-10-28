CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $113.09 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1294816 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,708,831.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

