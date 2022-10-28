CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 420,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

