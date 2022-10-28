Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Reaches $88.79 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $88.79 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.67 or 0.31046435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,973,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

