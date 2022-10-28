Cardinal Capital Management Sells 498 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

