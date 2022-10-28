Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 299 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.45. 7,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,314. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.17. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

