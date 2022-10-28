Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 109 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.86.

NYSE CACI traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $301.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,927. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day moving average of $277.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.