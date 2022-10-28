Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 214,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

