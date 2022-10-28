Cardinal Capital Management Has $2 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 127,446 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 222.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 374.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

DLB traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.20. 8,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,349. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

