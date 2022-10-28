Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

