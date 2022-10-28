Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.07. 477,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,839,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

