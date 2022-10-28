Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 0.9%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

