Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.10

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10 and traded as high as C$13.31. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 74,690 shares.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.88%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

