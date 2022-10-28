Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Buy

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,243.17.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

