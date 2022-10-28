Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$7.20. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 234,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$290.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. Insiders sold a total of 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559 over the last 90 days.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

