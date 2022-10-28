BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $6.70 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BW LPG

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

