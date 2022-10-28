Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.15. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZZUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €19.50 ($19.90) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Buzzi Unicem Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

