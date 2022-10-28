BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

