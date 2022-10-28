BRR OpCo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.10. 30,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.05 and a 200 day moving average of $638.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

