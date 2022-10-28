BRR OpCo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $359.90. 39,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.89 and a 200-day moving average of $312.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $361.48.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

