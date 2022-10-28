BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,760,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $20.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,273.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,719. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,233.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

