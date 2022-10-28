Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $13.37

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE ING opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

