Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.90

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

