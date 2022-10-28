British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $733.00

Shares of British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733 ($8.86) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($8.87). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($8.86), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
British Empire Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.
British Empire Trust Company Profile
British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for British Empire Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Empire Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.