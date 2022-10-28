Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

