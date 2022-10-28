Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). Braskem had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

