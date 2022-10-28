Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Boral Stock Performance
Shares of BOALY stock remained flat at $6.91 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Boral has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.
Boral Company Profile
