Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Boral Stock Performance

Shares of BOALY stock remained flat at $6.91 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. Boral has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

