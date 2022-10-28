BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

