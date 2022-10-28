Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

BLKLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

