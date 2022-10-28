BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,673 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 5.0 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 379,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,068. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

