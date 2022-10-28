Berenberg Bank Trims Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Target Price to GBX 630

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 760 ($9.18) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $622.00.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.