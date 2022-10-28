Berenberg Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 7,050

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,612.50.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

