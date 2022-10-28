Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 150

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Griffin Mining Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.52. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £136.42 million and a P/E ratio of 872.22.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
