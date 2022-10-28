Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 150

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.52. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £136.42 million and a P/E ratio of 872.22.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

