Bennett Rosenthal Sells 122,971 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,463. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Ares Management by 142.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

