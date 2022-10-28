Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Bénéteau from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.