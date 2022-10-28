Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
BDRFF stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
