Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.1 days.

BDRFF stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $108.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

