Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 71,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 326,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.