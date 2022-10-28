Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Base Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 14.06 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.08. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £165.57 million and a PE ratio of 237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

