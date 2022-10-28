Barclays Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.90) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.78) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €8.30 ($8.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.07.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

