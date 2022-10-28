Barclays Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $15.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SMART Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.