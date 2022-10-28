Bank OZK Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.01. 46,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

